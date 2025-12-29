Kanye West takes kids to Disneyland except eldest North West

Kanye West was seen spending family time with his children and new wife at the Happiest Place on Earth.

It comes after the rapper, who shares four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, enjoyed time with his sons Saint, 10, Psalm, six, and daughter Chicago, seven, at Disneyland.

The family were spotted on Sunday with West's wife, Bianca Censori, 30, along with their massive entourage.

Notably, the former couple's eldest child, North, was not seen during this outing.

However, North West, who recently joined Instagram, shared a glimpse into her bond with her stepmom, Bianca Censori.

The 12-year-old re-shared an Instagram Story featuring the Australian architect and herself, facetiming rapper Babyxosa.

According to Daily Mail reports, a Disneyland employee was seen guiding the large group through the amusement park for the day.

As far as Kanye's look, he appeared to conceal his face with a mask but still managed to draw attention to himself due to his huge entourage.

Censori, an Australian fashion designer, has been married to West since December 2022.