‘Goodbye June' cast on working with first-time director Kate Winslet

The Goodbye June stars, Timothy Spall and Toni Collette, revealed what it was really like working with Kate Winslet on her directorial debut.

The Titanic star has not only directed the movie but also produced and starred in it.

Collette, whom Winslet named as an actor she’d like to work with back in 2016, called its “a dream come true.”

In conversation with People magazine, Collette said, “I mean, it was more than I even expected, because I thought we'd just act together. But when someone chooses you to be a part of their directorial debut, that's a big deal. That's a total honour. And she's such a good director.”

She admitted that it wasn’t surprising to see the Oscar winner do so well as a director, exactly like how everyone believed she would.

Collette shared that the set felt welcoming and relaxed, with strong sense of “trust and freedom” that made the whole experience special.

“And she's so generous and kind and grounded and funny,” added the Hereditary star. “And honestly, none of us wanted it to end.”

Her co-star Spall echoed her sentiments about the first-time director.

Having Winslet as not only a scene partner, but director this time around “felt completely natural,” he said.

He continued, “I mean, when I first worked with her and met her, she struck me as being open, funny, brilliant, self-deprecating, and just very, very honest — and that's just matured.”

“And intelligent — that's the other thing,” added the Harry Potter actor. “She's incredibly intelligent, but none of it is demonstrated in a showy way.”

Spall went on to gush about the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress, saying, “She is one of the best actors on earth.”

He further hoped that Winslet direct more projects in future as she is just “absolutely brilliant,” in it.

Goodbye June follows one family "when an unexpected turn in their mother’s health thrusts four adult siblings and their exasperating father into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss.”

The film is now streaming on Netflix.