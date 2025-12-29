Gordon Ramsay accused of 'adding more drama' amid Adam Peaty wedding tensions

Gordon Ramsay reportedly made harsh comments indirectly aimed at his new son-in-law Adam Peaty's parents during a speech at his daughter Holly's wedding to the swimmer on Saturday at Bath Abbey.

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

Further reports claim that Adam's father, Mark was the only family member invited to big day; however, he was allegedly told he'd have to sit at the back, 'behind the plus ones.'

Amid the drama, chef Gordon, 59, waded in by saying his wife Tana 'will be a good mum to them both,' according to a new report in The Sun.

It has also been claimed that Adam has now blocked his family from messaging him.

The publication reports that in his father-of-the bride speech, Gordon commented on how beautiful Holly looked and told Adam he was a 'lucky man', adding: 'Look at Tana and that's what you have to look forward to.'

The publication goes on to claim that Gordon couldn't resist a sly dig at Adam's absent parents he told his daughter Holly: 'Shame you don't have the same.'

Meanwhile, Adam did not mention his family or parents in his speech. Instead, he praised his swim coach, Mel Marshall, for supporting him through out his journey.

A source told the publication: 'This was the Ramsays' plan all along. They wanted Adam's family gone and they have succeeded.

'You'd think that as parents, Gordon and Tana would have a bit more compassion towards Caroline, Mark and the family.'

Despite everything, Caroline sent a card and gift to her newlywed son for his 31st birthday today.