Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar receive parenting advice from Ahmed Ali Butt

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar receive sweet advice from Ahmed Ali Butt on birth of their first child

Pakistani power couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar have received a sweet advice and an offer from actor Ahmed Ali Butt on the birth of their first baby.

The comedian turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of Hamza and Naimal in his story and congratulated them.

He wrote, “Congratulations to you guys on the new edition to your family. Allah bless you and your family always.”

“Welcome to parenthood,” he further said.

Butt jokingly said “Ap ne ghabrana nahi he (You should not be scared). If you need any diaper changing tips… I am here.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar announced the birth of their baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on Monday.

The Alif actor took to Twitter and announced the birth of his child. He tweeted, “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us.”


More From Entertainment:

Shaan-e-Pakistan goes digital for latest musical summit amid pandemic

Shaan-e-Pakistan goes digital for latest musical summit amid pandemic
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West head out for family trip to ‘work things out’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West head out for family trip to ‘work things out’
Ayesha Omar shares her story of assault with #MeToo activist Rose McGowan

Ayesha Omar shares her story of assault with #MeToo activist Rose McGowan
Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photos

Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photos
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are bound by a desire to ‘be more spiritually evolved’

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are bound by a desire to ‘be more spiritually evolved’
Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp asks Shahid Afridi to teach him how to play cricket

Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp asks Shahid Afridi to teach him how to play cricket
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber vow to raise 'anti-racist' kids

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber vow to raise 'anti-racist' kids
Meghan Markle turns 39: Here’s how the duchess will celebrate her birthday in LA

Meghan Markle turns 39: Here’s how the duchess will celebrate her birthday in LA
Katie Holmes opens up about quarantining with daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes opens up about quarantining with daughter Suri Cruise
Bella Hadid calls out the fashion industry over deep-rooted racism

Bella Hadid calls out the fashion industry over deep-rooted racism
James Corden accused of being a ‘bully’ after Ellen DeGeneres’s empire topples over

James Corden accused of being a ‘bully’ after Ellen DeGeneres’s empire topples over
Kanye West picks his VP: ‘Biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball

Kanye West picks his VP: ‘Biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball

Latest

view all