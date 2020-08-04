Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar receive parenting advice from Ahmed Ali Butt

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar receive sweet advice from Ahmed Ali Butt on birth of their first child

Pakistani power couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar have received a sweet advice and an offer from actor Ahmed Ali Butt on the birth of their first baby.

The comedian turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of Hamza and Naimal in his story and congratulated them.

He wrote, “Congratulations to you guys on the new edition to your family. Allah bless you and your family always.”

“Welcome to parenthood,” he further said.

Butt jokingly said “Ap ne ghabrana nahi he (You should not be scared). If you need any diaper changing tips… I am here.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar announced the birth of their baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on Monday.

The Alif actor took to Twitter and announced the birth of his child. He tweeted, “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us.”



