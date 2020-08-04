Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met senior serving and retired military officers to discuss security and other professional matters, on Tuesday. 

"The COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities," read a statement from the ISPR. 

The meeting took place at Corps Headquarters Lahore where the army chief was given multifarious suggestions by participants who thanked him for the candid discussion. 

Participants of the meeting included General Jehangir Karamat (retd), General Ahsan Saleem Hyat (retd), General Tariq Majid (retd), General Rashad Mahmood (retd) and General Raheel Sharif (retd).

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Commander Lahore Corps.

