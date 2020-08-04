Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day

Inspector General (IG) of Police Zulfiqar Khan also pays homage to the families whose brave sons were martyred for the homeland in the line of duty. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The Pakistan armed forces paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police for serving the nation in every unfortunate situation or crisis, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

ISPR chief Major General Babar Iftikhar said: "In the line of duty, they have been the 1st responders to every cry for help and answered every call with purpose and pride."

The Martyrs Day of the police across Pakistan is observed on August 4 every year to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force.

The day is the death anniversary of Safwat Ghayur, a senior officer who was targeted by a suicide bomber in Peshawar Saddar on August 4, 2010.