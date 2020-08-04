Can't connect right now! retry
Katie Holmes opens up about quarantining with daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes claims quarantining with daughter Suri Cruise has been 'such a lesson'

With numerous countries across the world observing tight curfews and even lockdown, families have had to learn how to cope with this changing dynamic.

Katie Holmes has recently claimed her family life has needed a major readjustment ever since she began spending each waking moment next to her daughter during the height of the quarantine.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Holmes was quoted saying, "I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson."

The actress also went on to say, "Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together."

During a past interview, a source close to Holmes and her daughter detailed the dynamic between the mother and daughter, claiming, "You'd struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other. They're a real team—their connection is a beautiful thing to witness."

"If Katie's feeling stressed or down, Suri's very compassionate and loving. Katie feels like her daughter really is her little angel. … It's no exaggeration to say that Suri and Katie have saved each other. They really are wonderful together."

