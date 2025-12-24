Jennifer Aniston stirs holiday nostalgia with ‘Friends’ throwback

Jennifer Aniston is giving a dose of nostalgia as she leans into the holiday season.

Tapping straight into fans’ comfort zone, the 56-year-old actress shared a Friends clip on her Instagram Stories.

"That time of year [loved up emoji]," she captioned the social media update, instantly transporting viewers back to the cosy, festive charm of the beloved sitcom.

Despite ending in 2004, Friends still remains incredibly popular globally and remains a go-to rewatch when the holidays roll around.

First premiering in 1994, the sitcom follows six close-knit companions (Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross) as they juggle life, careers and love in New York City.

Friends cast: Where are they now?

Jennifer Aniston - Rachel Green

Aniston stars in The Morning Show, which is set to return for its fourth season. She is also developing an Apple TV+ dramedy based on Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, which she will star in, write and produce.

Matthew Perry - Chandler Bing

Perry passed away in October 2023. In his later career, he appeared in projects including The Kennedys: After Camelot, The Good Fight, The Odd Couple and Go On.

Courteney Cox - Monica Geller

Cox is set to return in Scream 7, currently scheduled for release on February 27, 2026.

David Schwimmer - Ross Geller

Schwimmer stars in Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second season of the Disney+/Hulu anthology series, which premiered in January 2025. He plays Anthony, a botanist caught up in a teen mystery.

Lisa Kudrow - Phoebe Buffay

Kudrow’s recent and upcoming projects include No Good Deed, The Parenting and Time Bandits.

Matt LeBlanc - Joey Tribbiani

LeBlanc has largely stepped back from acting since Man With a Plan ended in 2020 and the Friends reunion in 2021. He recently appeared in a major 30th-anniversary Friends campaign for Nubank in Brazil.