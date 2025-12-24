Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift 'love of my life' in emotional letter

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story continues to play out on screen — and fans are getting a rare, emotional look behind the scenes.

In episode six of Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, titled Remember This Moment, the singer, 36, reads a heartfelt letter from her now-fiancé ahead of her final three Vancouver shows in December 2024.

Backstage with her mom, Andrea Swift, Taylor reads part of the note from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, who calls her “the love of my life.”

“So many unbelievable memories on this tour but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me,” Taylor reads, smiling beside a large bouquet of white roses.

“Selfishly I say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri… that night too in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life,” she continued.

Taylor reacts emotionally after finishing the rest of the letter privately. “Aww my God!” she said. “So much for no emotions on the last three shows.”

The moment comes shortly after Swift publicly referred to Kelce as the love of her life on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back,” she said. “Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life.”

Their relationship famously began after Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City in July 2023 and later admitted on his New Heights podcast that he was “a little butthurt” he couldn’t meet her.

“The most meaningful relationship I've ever had started with a man saying that he was butthurt that I didn't want to meet him… Greatest surprise of my life,” Swift later reflected.