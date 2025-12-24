'Marty Supreme': Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’zion set tone for movie

Timothée Chalamet and Odessa A’zion waste no time grabbing attention in the opening scene of Marty Supreme.

People magazine has released Marty Supreme’s an exclusive clip from the film, which opens in a 1952 New York City shoe store.

A’zion’s character, Rachel, stops by to see Chalamet’s Marty Mauser, who works as a shoe salesman.

While she pretends to have a question about a recent purchase, her real reason for visiting quickly becomes clear — the two share a steamy, unexpected encounter.

The bold scene sets the tone for Marty’s larger journey as he tries to prove himself as a world-class table tennis player.

Along the way, he struggles to earn enough money to compete internationally while navigating his complicated romance with Rachel.

“Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” reads A24’s official synopsis for the film.

Marty Supreme stars Chalamet, 29, and A’zion, 25, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.

A’zion recently praised Chalamet while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, calling him a standout scene partner.

“He was amazing. He's such an incredible scene partner,” she said. “He's so good with improv— it's the best. And it was really fun. I felt like we were really challenging each other at times, and he's just as good — I keep saying this — he's just as good in real life working with him as when you see the actual thing come together, which I love.”

Marty Supreme marks Chalamet’s first film since playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The movie has earned multiple award nominations, including Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods.

Marty Supreme opens in theaters on December 25.