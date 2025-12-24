Selena Gomez, Jennifer Stone surprised fans with heartwarming reunion

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone sent Wizards of Waverly Place's fans into frenzy with their reunion.

The two actresses who famously played best friends Alex Russo and Harper Finkle on the Disney Channel hit brought back the magic of their show's days just in time for the holidays.

Benny Blanco's wife took to Instagram Stories to put up a sweet snap of herself and the 32-year-old.

The post featured the two wearing same Santa hats.

She captioned the post as, "Love you Jen."

Stone reciprocated her love.

She reposted the photo replying, "Love you right back."

Gomez also shared throwback photos of the duo on set, including candid shots of them laughing between takes and embracing their quirky characters.

For the unversed, they previously spent time together too at Gomez's wedding to the music producer which was also attended by David DeLuise.

The two also spent quality time together as they watched the re-run of their show while eating lunch.

The reunion came at the time when Taylor Swift's friend is spending the festive season with her husband.

The couple began dating in 2023 following which they got engaged in late 2024.