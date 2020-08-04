Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp asks Shahid Afridi to teach him how to play cricket

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp wants to visit Pakistan as soon as Covid-19 is over

Turkish Cengiz Coşkun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp, the close friend of Ertugrul, has said that he would visit Pakistan after the novel coronavirus is over.

He made the revelation during an interview with a private TV channel in Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha. Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi was also part of the interview.

Cengiz Coşkun said he received a lot of marriage proposals from Pakistani girls but he had to turn them all down because he is in love with someone else for a long time.

Regarding his future visit to Pakistan, the actor said he would visit the country as soon as the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

He further requested Afridi to teach him cricket whenever he visits the country in the near future.

Coşkun also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for urging his Pakistani people to watch Dirilis: Ertugrul.

