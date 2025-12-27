Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley give relationship update after rumours

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus show telling signs after speculated trouble in paradise

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley shut down estrangement rumours with their Christmas pictures as they gave fans a glimpse into their celebration together.

The 64-year-old country star and the actress, 60, took to Instagram and shared a joint post featuring their pictures in matching Christmas onesies on Thursday, December 25.

The couple’s joint post had a simple “Merry Christmas” in the caption.

The cute post received thousands of comments from fans returning their greeting and leaving their best wishes for the couple.

Christmas was not the first holiday the couple spent together. Earlier this year, Hurley and Cyrus officially announced their relationship on social media with Easter pictures together.

Their romance came as an unlikely surprise to people, but they had been friends for a long time after they co-starred in the film Christmas in Paradise in 2022.

Their relationship transformed into a romantic one when they both went through their divorces and found each other single at the same time.