Cardi B, Stefon Diggs pulled apart amid tension rumours

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appeared to be taking a break from each other as they prioritised spending time with their kids for the holidays.

While the 33-year-old songstress shared pictures with her children, Kulture, Blossom, and Wave, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset, the New England Patriots wide receiver, 32, featured his own kids on his Instagram, except for the newborn son he shares with Cardi.

Diggs posted a picture holding one of his toddler boys against the Christmas tree, and wrote, “One of my boys first Christmas.”

The athlete also shared pictures with his daughter, without any of the mothers joining in their celebration.

Although Cardi and Diggs’ relationship has been under scrutiny for a while, he reshared the Budak Yellow rapper’s post on his Stories.

He wrote, “Miss Yaw!!!” on the picture of the WAP hitmaker holding their newborn son. He jokingly added, “Don’t be squeezing him too tight you making him soft.”

The new parents recently welcomed their son amid long string of speculations about their relationship as reports claimed that the rapper was blindsided by the paternity allegations against Diggs.

However, she later released a statement in support of her beau, claiming that she felt alright about sharing him as the father of her baby, with his kids with other women.