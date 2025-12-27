'Big Brother' host reveals key detail connected to Mickey Lee's death

Big Brother host Julie Chen revealed one key detail related to the late contestant Mickey Lee’s health that might be a cause of her tragic death.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Lee had passed away on Thursday, December 25, at the age of 35, tributes began to pour in for her.

Among others, the host of the American version of the CBS reality-television program remembered Lee in a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, December 26, Chen penned an emotional note to honour Lee alongside a photo, which featured the two TV personalities posing together.

"Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on God 101. That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart," the news anchor wrote in the caption. "And as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive."

"Last night God brought her home [dove emoji]," she continued. "Rest In Peace dear Mickey."

"I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen," Chen added before punctuating a joined hands emoji at the end of the text.

What happened to Mickey Lee from Big Brother?

Lee, who is a popular contestant from Big Brother Season 27, died on Christmas Day, 2025, following a severe health crisis that began earlier in the month.

She, reportedly, suffered a series of cardiac arrests resulting from complications related to the flu.

Lee was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Atlanta a few days before her passing.