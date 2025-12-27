Chris Hemsworth opens up about dealing with 'intense anxiety' on set

Chris Hemsworth to return as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomssday'

Chris Hemsworth has shared about his struggles with anxiety and stress on film and TV sets.

The 42-year-old, who is widely known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has opened that he has dealt with this situation for about a year and a half.

While speaking at an interview on MTV UK, The Extraction star said, “I had struggle with anxiety on sets and film sets and TV sets early in my career really intensely.

“And for a good kind of a year and a half it was the last thing I thought about before going to bed, the first thing I thought of when I woke up just like a shot of adrenaline, heart going, stomach everything for a year and a half.”

Hemsworth revealed that he read a book at the time that explained him that it’s the interpretation and perspective of a person that messes up with one’s brain.

“So for me, when I get anxious and nervous and my brain goes to tell me oh this is that negative thing, I taught myself over the time to say, no no no.. that is my awareness which is heightened.”

He continued, “My ability to sort of react is going to be quicker. I’m focused, I’m present. It’s you labelling of it, it’s the narrative your story, your internal dialogue.

“So anytime that voice props up, you just override it with the other one”, added the Avengers actor.

Work wise, Chris is all set to return as Thor in the 2026 Avengers: Doomsday.