Bollywood
Thursday Aug 13 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput had plans of making Hollywood debut this year?

Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise on June 14 left the entire world in deep shock.

As new details emerge in his case everyday, it was found out from a few pages of his diary that the actor had plans of making a debut in Hollywood this year.

According to Times Now, Sushant had penned down his dreams and plans for 2020 in his perosonal diary.

Last year the actor had revealed a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil.

As per the report, the actor was determined to enter Hollywood this year. Moreover, he also wanted to form a content creation team and launch a film production company.

The list that Sushant made last year also had a number of other personal goals and philanthropic endeavours.

Much like a bucket list, Sushant's dreams entailed learning how to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, helping children learn about space, learning the Morse Code, planting 1000 trees, meditating in Kailash amongst many others.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing into Sushant's death case after his father filed a complaint in Patna, alleging his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of exploiting him and siphoning of his money.

