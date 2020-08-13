Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 13 2020
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Kamala Harris’s VP candidacy: ‘Look far we’ve come’

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

'This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women,' wrote Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra joined Hollywood as they cheered for Kamala Harris getting named Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday.

Turning to her Instagram, the Baywatch actor expressed her delight as a woman with an Indian heritage was nominated for the first time in the United States, making it a historic move.

“This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket.#representationmatters  PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!” she wrote.

Earlier, Harris was announced as the official pick by Joe Biden for Vice President on the Democratic ticket, in a landmark move on Tuesday, leading to celebrations erupting all across the United States.

After the announcement was made by the former vice president, many celebrities turned to social media to rejoice the selection of the first Black and South Asian woman on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

