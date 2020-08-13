Sindh govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9, 10

The ban on pillion riding would be applicable on Muharram 9 and 10 across Sindh. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday imposed a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order in the province.



According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban on pillion riding does not apply to senior citizens, women, children below 12 years of age, journalists and officials of the law enforcement agencies.

The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A ban has been imposed on carrying arms or ammunition, assembly of five or more persons (with the exception of Muharram processions), objectionable or provocative wall-chalking, posters or banners, processions without prior permission and aerial firing.

The ban on carrying arms or ammunition does not apply to law enforcement agencies' officials, the notification added.

Furthermore, hate-speech either through audio, video cassettes or CD/DVDs or any other medium will also be banned.