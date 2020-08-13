Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Web Desk

92% of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan recover as per NCOC data

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

As many as 264,060 people have recovered from coronavirus across Pakistan so far. Photo: Geo.tv/File

With a steady decline in coronavirus cases across country, over 92% of COVID-19 patients have recovered in Pakistan, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

As many as 264,060 people have recovered from coronavirus across Pakistan so far, making it a significant count, as it constitutes 92% of the total number of patients.

There are now 16,475 active cases in the country. About 753 new coronavirus cases were reported with 10 new deaths across the country over the last 24 hours .

Read more: Viral hepatitis deadlier than COVID-19 in Pakistan, say health experts

So far, 2,297 patients have succumbed to coronavirus in Sindh, 2,179 in Punjab, 1,235 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in Islmabad Capital Territory (ICT), 138 in Balochistan, 59 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK), and 58 patients have died in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, with 735 hospitals equipped with COVID-19 treatment facilities, 1,341 patients are admitted in various medical centres across the country.

About 144 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1, 859 allocated for COVID-19 patients across the country.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come
Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle
No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad

No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad
Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday

Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday
China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report

China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report
Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results

Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour
Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar

Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar
FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'

FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'
Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP

Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP
Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Latest

view all