92% of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan recover as per NCOC data

With a steady decline in coronavirus cases across country, over 92% of COVID-19 patients have recovered in Pakistan, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

As many as 264,060 people have recovered from coronavirus across Pakistan so far, making it a significant count, as it constitutes 92% of the total number of patients.

There are now 16,475 active cases in the country. About 753 new coronavirus cases were reported with 10 new deaths across the country over the last 24 hours .

So far, 2,297 patients have succumbed to coronavirus in Sindh, 2,179 in Punjab, 1,235 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in Islmabad Capital Territory (ICT), 138 in Balochistan, 59 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK), and 58 patients have died in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, with 735 hospitals equipped with COVID-19 treatment facilities, 1,341 patients are admitted in various medical centres across the country.

About 144 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1, 859 allocated for COVID-19 patients across the country.

