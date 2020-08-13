Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Trailer for Tom Holland's 'Devil All the Time' released

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for "The Devil All The Time" which stars Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Antonio Campos, ‘The Devil All The Time’ is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock.

The movie spans the decades between World War II and the Vietnam War.

According to Netflix, it is set against "a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted".

"In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and the crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family," read the official synopsis.

More From Entertainment:

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day
Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan
Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary

Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary
Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour

Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour
Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show

Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show
'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'

'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'
Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'

Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'
Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning

Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning
Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor

Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor
National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway

National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway
Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video

Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video
'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

Latest

view all