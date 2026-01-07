'Stranger Things' star David Harbour suddenly quits anticipated release

David Harbour drops upcoming project after sparking mental health concerns

David Harbour has reportedly backed out of an upcoming movie, Behemoth!, following the recent speculations surrounding his well-being.

The 50-year-old actor has been staying under cover for a while as he skipped the Stranger Things finale event and has not appeared in public since a strange club encounter, which went viral.

Harbour was supposed to star in Tony Gilroy’s drama alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, but he has opted out of the deal, according to Variety.

Sources claimed that the actor has decided to take some time off after the overwhelming hype for the finale of Stranger Things.

The Black Widow actor has been under scrutiny for his every move since his estranged wife Lily Allen released the album, West End Girl, about the collapse of their marriage, hinting at infidelity as one of the reasons.

Harbour was also accused of bullying his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brow,n but it was believed to be resolved internally with the creators of the show.

After missing the finale event, the actor was seen exhibiting erratic behaviour with a bar patron, which ignited concerns about his mental health.