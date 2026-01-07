 
Travis Kelce receives good news after devastating NFL loss

January 07, 2026

Travis Kelce finally has some good news to share after a string of disappointing losses for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 36-year-old star athlete announced that he has now won the fan vote for Nationwide’s Charity Challenge after being named the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year during the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce.

The Grotesquerie star is set to receive additional funds for his organisation, 87 & Running, which helps underprivileged kids with education, and is a big milestone for the NFL star.

“You're the only player to win the Charity Challenge each time they've been nominated as the club's Walter Payton Man of the Year,” Jason said while congratulating his brother.

Travis was beaming with excitement as he looked back at starting with his foundation in the beginning of his career, sharing how “cool” it is to see the familiar kids turn into high schoolers.

The tight end is also nominated for the Super Bowl Man of the Year award, among 32 nominees, which will be announced on February 6.

As for non-sports-related events, Travis also has a wedding to look forward to, with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

