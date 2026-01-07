Mia Goth reveals if there will be 'Frankenstein' sequel

Mia Goth’s starrer Frankenstein has quickly become one of the year’s most talked-about films sparking speculation about whether the story could continue with a sequel.

At the Palm Springs Film Festival, star Mia Goth addressed the rumors.

She offered fans a glimpse into her conversations with the director about the possibility of Frankenstein 2, during her interview with Collider.

Goth revealed that she herself raised the idea of a sequel during discussions with del Toro.

His response, however, highlighted a major narrative obstacle.

“I did bring that up to him, and he said, ‘But Victor Frankenstein is dead.’”

It is pertinent to note that del Toro himself has hinted that completing Frankenstein felt like “the end of an era.”

This phrase seems to be a reinforcement of the idea that the film may stand alone.

Goth also shed light on her double role in the film.

“When Guillermo del Toro calls you just with one role, that’s an honor, let alone with two,” she said.

“I was totally beside myself, really and incredibly nervous and very excited, and the entire experience was just very, very special, wonderful, wonderful,” Goth continued.

Goth’s openness to continuing the world suggests she would be eager to return if the filmmaker ever found a creative way forward.