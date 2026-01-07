Sadie Sink shares hilarious story behind her casting in 'Spider-Man 4'

Sadie Sink to star alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Stranger Things famed Sadie Sink has unveiled the surprising story behind her casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sink, who is widely known as Max Mayfield in the most-stream Netflix series, has kickstarted working on her next big project with Tom Holland.

She recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in which Sadie spoke about how she found out that she is going to feature in the Marvel movie.

Before getting an official call from the makers, the 23-year-old found out about her part through fan theories and speculations.

She opened, “I found out through online theories. Like before I got cast in Spider-Man, like there was speculation online that said, ‘Sadie Sink is going to be in the new Spider-Man’ and I was like ‘I Am’.”

“And then sure enough, like two days later, they were like they asked me to do it. so yeah, these theories there’s sometimes some truth to it.”

Sink’s character has not been disclosed yet; however, she is surprised to hear speculations about her character online every week.

The upcoming Spider-Man sequel is all set to bring back Holland as Peter Parker along with Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

The adventure sci-fi is slated to hit theatres globally on July 31, 2026.