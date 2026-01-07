Sydney Sweeney sparks backlash with bold look amid longstanding controversy

Sydney Sweeney faces ruthless criticism after latest interview

Sydney Sweeney recently became a cover girl after her movie, The Housemaid, became a hit, but the cover shoot was not as well-received as the movie.

The 28-year-old actress went in a bold direction for the cover, as she posed in nothing but gold metallic paint, seemingly taking inspiration from Old Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe style.

The Euphoria star’s provocative cover for W Magazine began circulating all over social media, with people sharing their polarising opinions.

While some X users lauded Sweeney’s daring vision, many criticised the “vulgarity” behind the concept, writing, "Disgusting. Keep it PG."

Another added, "Oh wow, another 'artistic' nude shoot," and a third chimed in, "Always trying to look like Marilyn Monroe, meanwhile Marilyn Monroe was known as one of the most progressive, radical leftists of her time and would’ve hated her," referring to the White Lotus actress’ political controversy from last summer which was ignited after the infamous jeans ad.

The Anyone But You actress has not yet addressed the criticism, but keeping up with her perspective, she might not react to the comments – just like the jeans controversy.