 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney sparks backlash with bold look amid longstanding controversy

Sydney Sweeney faces ruthless criticism after latest interview

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 07, 2026

Sydney Sweeney faces ruthless criticism after latest interview
Sydney Sweeney faces ruthless criticism after latest interview

Sydney Sweeney recently became a cover girl after her movie, The Housemaid, became a hit, but the cover shoot was not as well-received as the movie.

The 28-year-old actress went in a bold direction for the cover, as she posed in nothing but gold metallic paint, seemingly taking inspiration from Old Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe style.

The Euphoria star’s provocative cover for W Magazine began circulating all over social media, with people sharing their polarising opinions.

While some X users lauded Sweeney’s daring vision, many criticised the “vulgarity” behind the concept, writing, "Disgusting. Keep it PG."

Another added, "Oh wow, another 'artistic' nude shoot," and a third chimed in, "Always trying to look like Marilyn Monroe, meanwhile Marilyn Monroe was known as one of the most progressive, radical leftists of her time and would’ve hated her," referring to the White Lotus actress’ political controversy from last summer which was ignited after the infamous jeans ad.

The Anyone But You actress has not yet addressed the criticism, but keeping up with her perspective, she might not react to the comments – just like the jeans controversy.

More From Entertainment

The Simpsons veteran character gone for good after three decades
The Simpsons veteran character gone for good after three decades
Ian McKellen makes bombshell claim about new ‘Lord of the Rings' film
Ian McKellen makes bombshell claim about new ‘Lord of the Rings' film
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's another dispute surfaces over ‘It Ends With Us'
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's another dispute surfaces over ‘It Ends With Us'
Sadie Sink shares hilarious story behind her casting in 'Spider-Man 4' video
Sadie Sink shares hilarious story behind her casting in 'Spider-Man 4'
AngryGinge lands BRIT Awards role after 'I'm A Celebrity' win
AngryGinge lands BRIT Awards role after 'I'm A Celebrity' win
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about ‘Family Stone 2' after Diane Keaton loss
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about ‘Family Stone 2' after Diane Keaton loss