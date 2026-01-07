Vanessa Hudgens receives 'hate' from influencer Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock sheds light on awkward interaction with Vanessa Hudgens

Internet personality Bretman Rock has taken a harsh dig at Vanessa Hudgens.

The content creator appeared for an interview on 2025’s Sweet or Savory Podcast hosted by Filipino-American couple AJ Rafael and Alyssa Navarro, where he was asked about his most upsetting celebrity encounter.

He recalled having an awkward encounter with Vanessa at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The two were there as guests of a vegan gummy brand.

The brand’s guests were supposed to pick up their tickets before the festival.

When Bretman arrived, he saw the High School Musical actress talking with the Chief Executive Officer of the brand, who Rock was friends with.

While the influencer was trying to get the CEO’s attention, the 37-year-old tried to block his view.

Rock revealed on the podcast, "I was trying to get his attention and waving, not at her, and she looks at me and tries to hide."

He continued, "First of all, I'm not saying 'hi' to you. I was always Team Sharpay. Let's just get that out of the way.”

"Second of all, b**** you're not even Mexican... and third of all, b**** I am not a fan.”

The 27-year-old influencer claimed that he is not a fan of Hudgens and never was.