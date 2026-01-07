Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's another dispute surfaces over ‘It Ends With Us’

New details have emerged about tensions between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively during the making of It Ends With Us, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

Recently unsealed legal documents and text messages reveal disagreements between the two stars, who both served as producers on the movie.

Baldoni, 41, also directed the film through his company, Wayfarer Productions.

In private text messages sent to his former agent Danny Greenberg in December 2023, Baldoni accused Lively, 38, of creating a difficult situation around intimate scenes.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, he wrote, “She's refused a body double,” and added that the situation was “just setting me up for a trap.” Baldoni also claimed Lively insisted he use a body double as well.

The actor-director further expressed frustration with Lively’s creative suggestions, including keeping their clothes on during what he called the film’s “big love scene,” writing it was “just ridiculous if you know the book.”

He said he agreed to “95%” of her demands “for peace,” but described the experience as “brutal” and a “gigantic cluster f-k.”

He also alleged Lively objected to Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath being on set, though he said he was “fighting back” on that issue. Baldoni later agreed to meet Lively at her home to review edits, noting the meeting “needed to take place” there.

“I’m doing my best to just stay positive and give her as many wins as possible to just finish this thing,” Baldoni wrote, adding that editing would likely become “a big issue.”

A source close to Lively disputed Baldoni’s claims, saying his messages showed “retaliatory intent” after she raised concerns about a “hostile work environment.”

The source said safety protections were later put in place. Creative differences reportedly continued, including Lively commissioning a separate cut of the film.