Mia Goth opens up about 'profound' experience of working on 'The Odyssey'

'The Odyssey', directed by Christopher Nolan, to come out in theatres on July 17

Mia Goth has expressed how she feels about finally getting to work with one of the most incredible directors of Hollywood, Christopher Nolan.

The 32-year-old is all set to feature in upcoming Greek epic drama film The Odyssey along with A-listers Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.

According to Mia, working on the film was one of the greatest experiences of her life.

She further explained how it was like working with Nolan on the big-budgeted project.

Goth added, “That was one of the greatest experiences of my life. It really was. It was profound.”

The Frankenstein actress confessed that she has been a fan of Nolan’s work for years and always wanted to work with him.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve been such a fan of his work for years. And so, to have that opportunity and to witness him and how he directs was incredible.”

Mia revealed that The Dark Knight director puts a lot of trust in the actors he is working with and that enlightened her.

“I took a lot from that. The trust that he has in actors was enlightening”, she added.

The Odyssey also star Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal and Elliot Page. The much-anticipated film is slated to release on July 17.