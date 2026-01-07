Ian McKellen makes bombshell claim about new ‘Lord of the Rings' film

Ian McKellen plays Gandalf in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Ian McKellen shared rare insight into the Lord of the Rings new film, The Hunt for Gollum sending fans into frenzy.

In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the X-Men star revealed that Gandalf will return in the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel.

Even more exciting, Frodo Baggins will also feature in the film reigniting fans’ anticipation for a reunion.

The project will be directed by Andy Serkis, best known for his iconic portrayal of Gollum, who will now step behind the camera to helm the story centered on his character.

McKellen shared the news during a fan event teasing audiences with just enough detail to spark speculation.

"It's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum.

But I'll tell you two secrets about the casting. There's a character in the movie called Frodo and another character called Gandalf, and apart from that, my lips are sealed."

Production is slated to begin in May 2026, with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema setting a theatrical release date of December 17, 2027.

While McKellen did not confirm whether Elijah Wood will reprise his role as Frodo, the actor has previously expressed enthusiasm about returning to Middle-earth, calling the idea “pretty incredible.”