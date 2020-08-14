Can't connect right now! retry
Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning

Naya Rivera's four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, has slowly come to terms with the actress's tragic demise.

According to reports, Josey is 'coping well' with his mother's loss each passing day.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "This has been an unbelievably difficult time for her family and loved ones,” the insider said, adding that Josey is “doing better every day.”

The kid is now with his father, Ryan Dorsey, who often takes him to meet his aunt Nickayla, Naya‘s younger sister.

The source also added that Josey is “coping well, and some days he seems like an ordinary happy-go-lucky kid” but does understand that “that his mother is gone and that he grasps the finality of death.”

“Ryan’s whole world is Josey right now,” the source revealed. “Ryan is still grieving and is very much struggling with the loss of Naya, but he stays strong and keeps going for the sake of his son.”

The insider further added, “Ryan would do anything for Josey. Right now, he’s really laying low and staying out of the public eye so he can completely focus on Josey and try to figure out how to navigate this new normal.”

Naya was found dead after she went missing at Lake Piru during a swim with son Josey last month.

Her body was recovered a few days after a rigirous search by authorities who found the four-year-old sleeping on a pontoon boat all alone.

