 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift lands in backlash after viral clip

Scott Swift 'cancelled' on social media after rare comment in Taylor Swift documentary

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

Scott Swift cancelled on social media after rare comment in Taylor Swift documentary
Scott Swift 'cancelled' on social media after rare comment in Taylor Swift documentary

Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, did not have much to say in the End of an Era docuseries, but what he did say got him in trouble on social media.

The 36-year-old pop superstar showed an interaction with her dad on the docuseries right after she wrapped up the last show of her tour and came off the stage.

The Opalite hitmaker was greeted by Scott in a hug, who whispered “Chiefs won” to his daughter, referring to her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Responding to her dad, fans noted, the Grammy winner awkwardly laughed and said, “It’s been such a good day,” before moving on to hug her mom, Andrea Swift.

Although Scott and Taylor have found a new shared interest in football as the Lover songstress has learnt about the sport through her beau, Swifties had many negative opinions on the interaction, with one writing on X, “*Taylor Swift wraps up the biggest tour in history* Scott: ‘chiefs won.’”

Another added, “My biggest career accomplishment and the first thing your father says is something about your boyfriends accomplishment.”

While a third chimed in, "Not even like a congratulations??? I’m — who gives a fu-- about chiefs at that moment.”

The controversy added to the ongoing surge of polarising opinions from fans about the docuseries, with some complaining about the lack of coherence in the documentary, and others about how it focused more on Taylor’s romantic relationships rather than the tour itself.

More From Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's daughter North gives glimpse into close bond with stepmom
Kim Kardashian's daughter North gives glimpse into close bond with stepmom
Niall Horan 'blushes in embarrassment' after dancing on national television video
Niall Horan 'blushes in embarrassment' after dancing on national television
Prince George advised to gear up for unpredictable encounters
Prince George advised to gear up for unpredictable encounters
Travis Kelce's teammates express sadness over retirement rumours
Travis Kelce's teammates express sadness over retirement rumours
Kanye West confirms new album is on the way video
Kanye West confirms new album is on the way
Kylie Jenner's mom Kris gives strong approval to Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner's mom Kris gives strong approval to Timothee Chalamet