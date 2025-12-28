Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift lands in backlash after viral clip

Scott Swift 'cancelled' on social media after rare comment in Taylor Swift documentary

Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, did not have much to say in the End of an Era docuseries, but what he did say got him in trouble on social media.

The 36-year-old pop superstar showed an interaction with her dad on the docuseries right after she wrapped up the last show of her tour and came off the stage.

The Opalite hitmaker was greeted by Scott in a hug, who whispered “Chiefs won” to his daughter, referring to her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Responding to her dad, fans noted, the Grammy winner awkwardly laughed and said, “It’s been such a good day,” before moving on to hug her mom, Andrea Swift.

Although Scott and Taylor have found a new shared interest in football as the Lover songstress has learnt about the sport through her beau, Swifties had many negative opinions on the interaction, with one writing on X, “*Taylor Swift wraps up the biggest tour in history* Scott: ‘chiefs won.’”

Another added, “My biggest career accomplishment and the first thing your father says is something about your boyfriends accomplishment.”

While a third chimed in, "Not even like a congratulations??? I’m — who gives a fu-- about chiefs at that moment.”

The controversy added to the ongoing surge of polarising opinions from fans about the docuseries, with some complaining about the lack of coherence in the documentary, and others about how it focused more on Taylor’s romantic relationships rather than the tour itself.