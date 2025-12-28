 
Geo News

Brigitte Bardot dies at 91 leaving behind legendary era

Brigitte Bardot‘s death news came after the star asked people not to worry about her health

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

Brigitte Bardot dies at 91 leaving behind legendary era
Brigitte Bardot dies at 91 leaving behind legendary era

Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, her foundation confirmed, bringing an end to the life of one of France’s most famous stars.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation shared the news in a statement but did not give details about when or where she died.

The organisation shared, “The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation.”

The news came only weeks after Bardot asked people not to worry about her health.

At that time, her foundation said she was recovering and wished for privacy.

Bardot also sent a message to fans, saying, “I send my love to you all.”

Born in Paris in 1934, the late icon became world famous after her role in And God Created Woman in 1956, as she went on to star in many popular French films and also had a music career.

She later worked in Hollywood and recorded songs with Serge Gainsbourg.

In the early 1970s, Bardot left acting and chose a different path, dedicating her life to protecting animals and started her foundation in 1986.

For the unversed, Brigitte Bardot was married four times and has one son, Nicholas.

More From Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's daughter North gives glimpse into close bond with stepmom
Kim Kardashian's daughter North gives glimpse into close bond with stepmom
Niall Horan 'blushes in embarrassment' after dancing on national television video
Niall Horan 'blushes in embarrassment' after dancing on national television
Prince George advised to gear up for unpredictable encounters
Prince George advised to gear up for unpredictable encounters
Travis Kelce's teammates express sadness over retirement rumours
Travis Kelce's teammates express sadness over retirement rumours
Kanye West confirms new album is on the way video
Kanye West confirms new album is on the way
Kylie Jenner's mom Kris gives strong approval to Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner's mom Kris gives strong approval to Timothee Chalamet