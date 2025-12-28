Brigitte Bardot dies at 91 leaving behind legendary era

Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, her foundation confirmed, bringing an end to the life of one of France’s most famous stars.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation shared the news in a statement but did not give details about when or where she died.

The organisation shared, “The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation.”

The news came only weeks after Bardot asked people not to worry about her health.

At that time, her foundation said she was recovering and wished for privacy.

Bardot also sent a message to fans, saying, “I send my love to you all.”

Born in Paris in 1934, the late icon became world famous after her role in And God Created Woman in 1956, as she went on to star in many popular French films and also had a music career.

She later worked in Hollywood and recorded songs with Serge Gainsbourg.

In the early 1970s, Bardot left acting and chose a different path, dedicating her life to protecting animals and started her foundation in 1986.

For the unversed, Brigitte Bardot was married four times and has one son, Nicholas.