Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti have rare PDA-filled outing

The Oscar winner and the Italian model have been romantically linked since September 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti just proved they’re still going strong two years into their relationship with a rare PDA-filled outing in Los Angeles.

On Friday, December 26, the low-key couple were photographed enjoying a casual post-holiday shopping date at Melrose Place. At one point, DiCaprio, 51, leaned in to kiss Ceretti, 21, and held her bag as they exited the building into the rainy streets of L.A.

For the rainy-day outing, the Titanic star and the model stayed comfortable and cosy in matching head-to-toe black looks. DiCaprio stayed incognito in a black puffer jacket layered over a hoodie and ball cap, paired with black trousers and white sneakers. Ceretti matched his laid-back vibe in a black trench coat and sunglasses, at one point taking a phone call as the pair browsed nearby shops.

They later stopped for lunch at a café, where Ceretti scrolled through her phone while the Oscar-winner looked on lovingly.

Public appearances like this are rare for the couple, who have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight since their relationship was first reported in September 2023 after they were spotted kissing in an Ibiza nightclub.

Still, the lovebirds have occasionally been photographed together, including on a yacht in August and during DiCaprio’s discreet Met Gala appearance alongside Ceretti earlier this year.