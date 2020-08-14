Can't connect right now! retry
Kangana Ranaut seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: 'We deserve to know the truth'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 14, 2020

Kangana Ranaut seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: 'We deserve to know the truth'

Kangana Ranaut has called out Mumbai Police in a new video released in which she also demands a CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress's social media team uploaded a video wherein she can be seen holding a placard while demanding that the CBI should handle Sushant's death case.

“Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912.”

In the clip, Kangana says, "We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth."

Kangana's video came after Indian politician Sanjay Raut asked Sushant's family to remain quiet, while maintaining that the Mumbai Police is about to conclude the probe in SSR's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 by apparent suicide.

He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and now the Indian media suspects foul play in the actor's demise.

