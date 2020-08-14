Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary

Leading Pakistani star Sajal Ali recently paid tribute to co-star and late Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary by posting a photo.



Sajal collaborated with Sridevi in Ravi Udyawar directorial MOM. The film was released in July 2017.

Sajal Ali turned to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of young Sridevi in her Instagram story.

Also, responding to the lovable post of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram, the Alif actress dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai as she drowned in a bathtub accidentally.

The legendary actress started her career at the age of four and had featured over five decades in almost 300 films. The most hit films include Mr. India, Chandni, Chaal Baaz and Sadma, etc.