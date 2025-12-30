‘Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink finds comfort in staying out of spotlight

Sadie Sink opened up about why keeping her personal life private became one of the best decisions she ever made.

The actress, 23, said that she felt thankful that she never shared too much about herself while growing up in the spotlight.

Best known for playing Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, Sadie explained that staying guarded helped her focus fully on her work.

Speaking to Australia’s ELLE magazine, she shared: “When I was younger, I thought maybe I needed to be more open about who I was because there’s so much public interest.

“But I was always resistant, and now I’m really grateful because I’d rather people see me as Max than Sadie. If I can leave myself out of it, then I’ve done my job.”

Sadie joined the hit Netflix show in season two and admitted she felt nervous stepping into a cast that was already close.

Looking back on early footage from her first day, she became emotional as she realised how quickly she found her place.

She recalled dancing with the cast in costume and worrying whether she would fit in, only to later see that she truly did.

As the show prepares to end, Sadie said saying goodbye to the character felt impossible.

She shared, “She’s such a huge part of me that I don’t think I can shrug her off.

“Saying goodbye to the show and cast was the harder part.”