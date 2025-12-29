'SNL' star Sarah Sherman reveals Bowen Yang's reaction to new project

Sarah Sherman showed Bowen Yang her solo project before his exit from 'SNL'

Sarah Sherman has her side comedic hustles, which she works on alongside Saturday Night Live, and her co-stars always show up for some more of her humour.

The 32-year-old actress and comedian celebrated the premiere of her new comedy special, and she watched the show sitting behind her co-star Bowen Yang.

Sharing his hilarious reaction to the show, Sherman said, "He was screaming like, 'No,' because there's a lot of gross stuff," in conversation with People Magazine.

Yang, who recently had his last show of SNL after being a regular for seven years, watched Sherman’s Sarah Squirm: Live + in the Flesh, which was very uniquely different from her work at SNL, but he still told her, “'This is just so you.'"

Sharing why the Wicked star’s feedback meant more to her, she told the outlet, "SNL is a really intimate job. You get to know people really, really well, but you're creating work that fits in a certain type of ... you're writing work for a very specific show. So sometimes you don't get to see everybody's true artistic selves.”