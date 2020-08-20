Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talk about social media in first joint video call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Thursday joined four members of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust to talk about social media uses, discussing how the online world can be used as 'a force for good' by young people in Commonwealth nations around the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared in their first joint video call since they moved to a new estate in Santa Barbara last month.

During the call, they discussed finding a healthy balance on online communities, noting the toxicity that social media can often breed.



They were encouraging social media platforms to behave better, calling out privacy breeches by the media, and harnessing the power of digital communities and positive media behavior to drive change.

"Everyone’s mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on our devices right now in the absence of human interaction," Meghan said.

"People are going online more than ever before to feel community. And unfortunately, which you rightly point out, when that community becomes divisive, when that community isn’t a pact for good but is a pact of people ganging up on one another, I think what’s challenging about that is if people don’t feel an escape, and it can probably feel really lonely in that space."

Harry also said that the future was in these young leaders' hands, prompting Meghan to joke, "Stop, we’re not that old."

The two dignitaries were joined by Brighton Kaoma, founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; Hunter Johnson, founder of The Man Cave in Australia; Rosie Thomas, co-founder of Project Rockit in Australia; and, Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and founder of "Empowered by Vee."

The Sussexes have been vocal in recent weeks about the responsibilities online platforms have to their users.

Meghan rocked a black and white sleeveless outfit while Harry donned a white button-up shirt; the two of them sat in a well-lit corner in front of two windows with a large plant in the background.

According to reports, they have settled in a home near Santa Barbara after having spent the last few months at Tyler Perry's L.A. house, the couple may have given fans a glimpse at the new house.