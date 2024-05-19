 

Britney Spears has ‘zero interest' in reconciliation with THESE family members

Britney Spears fell out with her family after her conservatorship

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024



Britney Spears reportedly “wants nothing to do” with her dad, Jamie Spears, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears after they allegedly mistreated her during her conservatorship.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, “Britney can’t even imagine what it would take to repair things, and it’s of zero interest to her.”

Britney claimed the duo took advantage of the conservatorship and mistreated her throughout the 13 years. The conservatorship famously ended in 2021, yet the Gimme More singer is still embroiled in court battles with her father.

However, the 42-year-old Grammy winner remains close with her brother, Bryan Spears.

“They don’t see each other often, but they speak and text a lot,” the source said.

Britney also talks to her mom Lynne Spears, but “there’s unresolved displaced anger there. The tipster added, “When there’s a crisis, Lynne knows how to handle Britney.”

This comes after the singer was reportedly involved in an altercation with her new boyfriend Paul Soliz after the duo got drunk in Chateau Marmont. The singer was seen looking disheveled in photos after the police arrived.

Britney claimed her mother set her up "like she did" years ago. "I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!"

"I was set up just like she did way back when !!!" she wrote, referring to her conservatorship. 

