 

Travis Kelce finally reveals favorite TTPD song by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently spotted enjoying a trip at Lake Como, Italy

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Travis Kelce is pretty open about his favorite song from Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old tight end hosted the second year of his music festival Kelce Jam. The event featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the musical night, Travis revealed his personal favorite song off of his girlfriend’s latest album which didn’t take anyone by surprise.

“I might be a little biased to 'So High School,'” Travis hinted towards the song which is speculated to be about him.

Speaking about his event, the Super Bowl winner said, "I'm so fired up. We got Lil Wayne, we got 2 Chainz — two of my favorite rap artists in the game since I believe I was in high school — and we got Diplo about to take it over in between the two sets. So it's just gonna be a whole bunch of fun."

His attendance at the festival came after he was recently spotted enjoying Lake Como, Italy, with Taylor after she finished up a series of her Eras Tour shows during her Paris leg. 

