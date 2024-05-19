Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'ticking time bomb'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed ‘a ticking time bomb’ following their Nigeria visit that has reportedly left King Charles and Prince William furious.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, citing sources, claimed Buckingham Palace believes Archie and Lilibet doting parents will further lose public support by exposing themselves to more public scrutiny.

She told the GB News: “My sources are telling me the diplomatic argument is very valid but the palace expects the government to step in to deal with that, to shut them down.

“You kind of saw that with people coming out saying they’re not representing the UK.”

“But I do not believe Prince William or the King are stewing about this trip because they know more about Harry and Meghan than we know,” the royal expert went on saying.

Revealing the true feelings of King Charles and Prince William about Meghan and Harry’s foreign tours, the royal expert said, “They have access to that palace bullying report and it is my understanding that they think the more the Sussexes put themselves out there the more the world will see them for who they truly are.”

Kinsey further said, “And it’s, you know, a ticking time bomb. You’re going to get more of these allegations of bullying.

“Meghan is going to continue to show up late for appearances or dress inappropriately and the world will see them for who they truly are.”