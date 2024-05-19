Is Angelina Jolie ready to date after messy Brad Pitt divorce? Find out

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, after almost two years of marriage

Angelina Jolie is reportedly ready to get back to dating amid her contentious divorce battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"For years, Angelina didn’t even think of dating," a tipster told In Touch. "Not only was she heartbroken and traumatized by the divorce, but she was determined to focus on herself, her health and her children."

"It’s taken her a long time to get here, but Angelina is slowly opening herself up to new relationships," they dished.

"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types," another tipster shared.

They added, "She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts. She’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"

In 2022, it was revealed her pal Salma Hayek is "eager" to set her up with someone. "She's already looking to line Angie up with some dates," said the tipster.

The Eternals star also reportedly "envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself," referring to Hayek's husband, billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault.

Angelina, who filed for divorce from the Pitt star, shares six kids with him, namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.