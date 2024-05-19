Khloe Kardashian debuts hair transformation at Saint West's basketball game

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with kids Tatum, True and Dream for Saint West's game

Khloe Kardashian debuted a new hair color as she stepped out for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint’s basketball game.

Khloe looked chic in skin-hugging black leggings and a crop top, covering it up with a long black leather coat. She also covered her face with sunglasses and wore a cross in a necklace.

Her hair looked strikingly different from the usual blonde with a deep reddish-brown color. She styled them into waves and completed her look with white socks and joggers.

Khloe carried her son, Tatum Thompson, in her arms and held her daughter True Thompson’s hand. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream Kardashian was also with them, holding hands with True.

At the game, they supported Saint along with Kim and Kanye.

This comes after Khloe discussed her efforts for slimming down in the latest episode of the SHE MD podcast.

The Good American founder sat down with her OBGYN, Dr. Aliabadi for the show. Sharing her workout and diet routine that helped her lose 40 pounds, she said, "Well I've worked really hard because I used to be overweight a lot of my life."

"So it took years for me. I've always been even chubby. Athletic, I've always played sports, I just was never in shape," she recalled.

“I now work out five days a week, I do cardiovascular intervals with weight lifting. If I'm getting ready for a shoot I'll do pilates and my workouts,” she shared.

"Now that I'm in a good place body-wise, I do sort of eat what I want, but because my mind is so trained, you don't even want half of the crap. Or if you do want something, like I love a pizza. Pizza is my weakness.

"But now that I'm in this different state of mind, I'm never going to eat a full pizza," she shared.