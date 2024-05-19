Kate Middleton makes major announcement amid honour at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a major announcement amid the new honour for the future queen at Buckingham Palace.



The mother-of-three has announced an update on a new project, marking the first she has been involved in since her cancer diagnosis.

The royal couple shared a trailer for a short film which highlights the mental health challenges faced by Britain's farmers.

They posted the trailer and said, “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we've brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.

“Spending a day together on Sam's farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall's Mental Health Strategy.”

According to GB News, it is Kate Middleton’s first official project since she announced she was undergoing cancer treatment in March.

The report further claimed that Kate and William do not feature in the film but was produced under their guidance.

Kate and William’s announcement comes as the Princess of Wales received a new honour at Buckingham Palace.

According to a report by the Time, the Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography exhibition, which opened on Friday, May 17 at the King’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace, also features a poignant portrait of Kate Middleton.