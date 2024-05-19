 

Kate Middleton makes major announcement amid honour at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton announced in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Kate Middleton makes major announcement amid honour at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a major announcement amid the new honour for the future queen at Buckingham Palace.

The mother-of-three has announced an update on a new project, marking the first she has been involved in since her cancer diagnosis.

The royal couple shared a trailer for a short film which highlights the mental health challenges faced by Britain's farmers.

They posted the trailer and said, “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we've brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.

“Spending a day together on Sam's farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall's Mental Health Strategy.”

According to GB News, it is Kate Middleton’s first official project since she announced she was undergoing cancer treatment in March.

The report further claimed that Kate and William do not feature in the film but was produced under their guidance.

Kate and William’s announcement comes as the Princess of Wales received a new honour at Buckingham Palace.

According to a report by the Time, the Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography exhibition, which opened on Friday, May 17 at the King’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace, also features a poignant portrait of Kate Middleton.

Major sign Prince Harry, Prince William's feud still ‘firmly cemented' video
Major sign Prince Harry, Prince William's feud still ‘firmly cemented'
King Charles fuming at Prince Harry for taking on Nigerian tour video
King Charles fuming at Prince Harry for taking on Nigerian tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love is 'true', psychic claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love is 'true', psychic claims
How Meghan Markle made Royal Family examine what they 'never thought' about video
How Meghan Markle made Royal Family examine what they 'never thought' about
Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed video
Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed
Britney Spears has ‘zero interest' in reconciliation with THESE family members
Britney Spears has ‘zero interest' in reconciliation with THESE family members
Prince Harry's IGF celebrates 10 years of recovery in Poland
Prince Harry's IGF celebrates 10 years of recovery in Poland
Prince William honoured, Harry snubbed by close friend video
Prince William honoured, Harry snubbed by close friend
Travis Kelce finally reveals favorite TTPD song by Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce finally reveals favorite TTPD song by Taylor Swift
Kate Middleton receives new honour at Buckingham Palace video
Kate Middleton receives new honour at Buckingham Palace
Does Johnny Depp want another ‘whirlwind' romance after Amber Heard? Report
Does Johnny Depp want another ‘whirlwind' romance after Amber Heard? Report
Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'ticking time bomb'
Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'ticking time bomb'