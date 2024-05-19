 

Prince William honoured, Harry snubbed by close friend

Prince Harry has not been offered a leading role at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding next month

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

A mutual friend of Prince William and Harry has reportedly honoured the Prince of Wales with a key role of usher and snubbed the Duke of Sussex for his wedding next month.

According to reports, Prince Harry has not been offered a leading role at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding, however, the future king has been enlisted as usher at the high-profile wedding.

The report by Hello magazine claims Hugh Grosvenor and his fiancée Olivia Henson are set to tie the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June.

Grosvenor shares close bond with William and Harry, and he is godfather to the Duke of Sussex’s five-year-old son Prince Archie.

Hugh Grosvenor is also one of the godparents of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George.

Meanwhile, King Charles is one of Hugh's godparents.

The wedding service will be held at Chester Cathedral and will be followed by a reception at nearby Eaton Hall.

Grosvenor’s spokesperson has said: "The couple have chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally."

