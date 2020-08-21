Sushant Singh case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Whatsapp chat with Mahesh Bhatt goes viral

Can't connect right now! retry
Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s Whatsapp chat from June 8, the day she left the house of her rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has gone viral on the internet.

Two days after the Indian supreme court ordered CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, now, Whatsapp conversation of Rhea with Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from June 8, six days before the death of Sushant when she left his house, has taken the internet by storm.

The Indian news channels have accessed the Whatsapp chat between Rhea and Bhatt. It seems to suggest Rhea informed Bhatt of the fact she was leaving her boyfriend Sushant on that day.

It also hints at the fact that the father of the actress might not have been happy with their relationship.

Rhea wrote, "Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief." She further says in the next message, "Our last call was a wake up call."

Bhatt replied: "Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable". He said in the second message, "My love to your father. He will be a happy man."

It may be noted here that Rhea essayed the role of 'Aisha' in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jalebi, released in 2018.

Sushant’s family has also filed a case against Rhea of abetment to suicide apart from other charges.

