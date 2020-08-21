Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Aug 21 2020
Billie Eilish slams Donald Trump

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Billie Eilish voiced out her thoughts on politics and revealed which political party she will be standing by during the next elections while performing at the Democratic National Convention.

Following her live rendition of the song My Future, the singer began by saying, “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.”

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values.”

“It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

The convention housed a rather potent discussion on issues the singer has always been careful endorsing, like climate change and gun control.

Even when Eilish was too young to cast her own vote into the mix, she promoted environment-friendly tours. Her most recent featured a registration both that aided nearly thousands of young new voters to sign up for the upcoming elections. 

