Friday Aug 21 2020
Friday Aug 21, 2020

Lili Reinhart tried her hand at movie production of 'Chemical Hearts' 

Riverdale’s girl-next door Lili Reinhart has taken on a new project which will have her wear multiple hats and even take on the role of producer. The project in question is a film called Chemical Hearts and is based on a novel called Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland.

Reinhart spoke at length about her new project and expressed her excitement over getting to be able to play the producer for a project which she would start ‘from the ground up.’

According to a report by IANS, Reinhart was quoted saying, "I loved helping to build something from the ground up. Being an executive producer meant I was incredibly involved from the very beginning, to make sure that this project came together in the best way that it could.”

"When (writer-director) Rich (Richard Tanne) and I met, we really clicked. It was very cool to realise we had the same vision for the movie. We both wanted the movie to have the depth and tone that the book has.”

For the unversed, Chemical Hearts is a story about a high-schooler who falls in love with her mysterious classmate. The journey they embark on after that teaches them lessons about love, loss, and even themselves. 

