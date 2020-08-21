Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

‘The way we treat animals is a reflection of our own humanity’, says Ahad Raza Mir

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

‘The way we treat animals is a reflection of our own humanity’, says Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has said that the way we treat animals is a reflection of our own humanity.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared lovely short videos wherein he could be seen playing with a puppy and wrote, “Love animals. The way we treat them is a reflection of our own humanity.”

He went on to say, “Treat others as you would want to be treated. I believe that should apply to all the living things on earth.”

“Take care of yourselves, each other, and all the animals that share the planet with us. Whats the most human thing about us? I think its love and generosity, and we express it in so many different ways. So whatever your way is, spread it.”

Before signing off, Ahad said, “Remember that a good deed done to an animal is as good a deed done to a human being.”

Ahad's post was well received by thousands of his Insta followers.

On the work front, Ahad Raza Mir was last seen in drama series Ehd-e-Wafa.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion
After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal

After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal
Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle
Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Ben Affleck to return as Batman
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'
Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie
Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Latest

view all